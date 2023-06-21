Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood right now. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan, and earlier today, she was spotted at the song launch of ‘Sun Sajni’ in the city. While the trailer has given high hopes to fans with all the drama and love, we are drooling over Kiara’s recent outfit, which came with a plunging neckline crop top that she paired with a heavily embroidered jacket and her ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ stole the show for us. Scroll below to take a look!

Kiara’s outfit is from celebrated designer Nachiket Barve, priced at Rs 1,98,850. The ensemble is available on the designer’s website and listed as a ‘Moonflower Jacket Set’. Kiara never misses an opportunity to give us fashion goals with her chic and trendy choices; this one’s an absolute winner in style and comfort.

Kiara Advani’s jacket set came with intricate embroidery all over and was handcrafted with beads and detailing. The actress subtly flaunted her washboard abs through her s*xy ensemble giving body goals to her fans.

The actress donned her signature makeup with her bright red ensemble, bold brows, nude makeup tones, and heavy mascara eyes. Kiara Advani accessorised the look with silver jhumkis and completed the look with her open tresses.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Kiara Advani can indeed make any heart skip a beat! And if you’re getting Rokafied anytime soon, you can opt for this red ensemble and steal Sajna’s attention by looking like a live ticking bomb!

