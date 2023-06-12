Kiara Advani is one actress who has seen immense growth in her career spanning over nine years. The actress made her debut with Fugly in 2014 and waited for two years to grab M.S. Dhoni next. However, she still was not popular enough, as most of the limelight went to Disha Patani. But Kiara made her way slowly, one film at a time.

She chose different characters and did not shy away from choosing OTT projects as well. And interestingly, she ruled OTT with Shershaah on one hand as she enjoyed phenomenal box office success with Kabir Singh on the other.

The actress has a strong social media presence as well, where she keeps her fans updated with her personal life. Kiara Advani once shared a video of her underwater, where she slipped into the tiniest bikini for snorkeling. However, her bikini pictures did not go down well with netizens, who trolled the Kabir Singh actress.

Kiara Advani dived underwater in the s*xiest bikini looking perfect with her worked-upon curves gliding like a mermaid. She captioned her video as “Finding Nemo”. However, netizens were eager to find something else. A user wrote, “I found Nemo (fire emoji) but it’s in blue.” Another user trolled her, “Kiara to Shaktimaan Ban Gayi”.

A third brutal troll wrote, “I didn’t seen your any movie. I seen you in Kapil Sharma’s show.” Another user trolled the Guilty actress’ swimming skills and wrote, “Use the fins next time, it will be easy to swim.”

One user just commented “lame” while one more trolled her writing, “Finding cleav*ge.” However, some fans of the Shershaah actress Shershaah actress who had nice things to say. A user wrote, “Hot water baby looking stunning in bikini.” Another user wrote, “The most beautiful thing I have ever seen, lucky Nemo if Kiara finds him!” One more user just wanted to be Nemo!

You can see Kiara Advani’s video, which she shared as she celebrated the end of 2018!

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. Her last successful stint was in JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. She was seen on OTT in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal but the film was not well received.

