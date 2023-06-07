It is not uncommon for celebrities to often copy each other’s style silently. It happens in Bollywood, Hollywood and all over the entertainment industry. But it does become a hot topic of discussion when we spot two stars wearing exactly the same dress on different (or the same) occasions. It’s kind of natural to wonder who wore it better and styled it perfectly. Well, today, we have Alia Bhatt and Amber Heard as the subject of this debate, and the conclusion is going to be pretty tough!

Alia and Amber both wore Ralph and Russo haute couture gown at important events of their lives. The million-dollar question remains, who donned it better? Scroll on to find out!

Alia Bhatt

There’s hardly an outfit that Alia Bhatt looks bad in. She knows her best features and body type and chooses attire silhouettes that are flattering. The diva opted for Ralph & Russo Haute Couture gown for the 64th Filmfare Awards. The beauty in black wore the black beauty in 2019 for her movie Raazi, in style! She shared pictures on her Instagram handle, and they looked gorgeous!

Take A Look:

This gown is magic! It had a corset detailing on the bodice with black satin straps creating the outline over the soft mesh fabric. The entire ensemble was decorated with beautiful rhinestones and jewels that gave it a cosmic effect. It extended to a voluminous skirt in the lower half that had minimalistic layers and frills. Overall, Alia Bhatt looked like a princess.

If you feel that it cannot get better than this, wait a sec!

Amber Heard

In 2018, Amber Heard wore the same Ralph & Russo gown at the premiere of her movie Aquaman in Manila and looked absolutely breathtaking.

Take A Look On Twitter:

It all comes down to how the actresses styled their outfits. Alia ditched all jewellery and took the minimal route. She tied her hair in a tight bun with a few strands loose on the sides. Her makeup was dewy and flawless, which highlighted her cheekbones softly. She wore blue eyeshadow and nude peach lips that gave her a starry effect.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, wore dainty layered neckpieces with a pair of tasselled earrings. Her makeup was comparatively loud as she opted for glittery eyes, a glossy base and pink lippie. She tied her hair in a messy bun with brads on the side.

Our verdict? Alia Bhatt wins clearly because of her ‘less is more’ style statement.

Who Do You Think Wore The Ralph & Russo Gown Better?

