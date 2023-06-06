Monica Bellucci, who started her career as a model, shifted to Italian films and later American and French films. Before stepping into the film industry, Monica had modelled for Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, and Dior. However, she broke out into the limelight with her performance in the French thriller The Apartment (1996), for which she even won the French equivalent of an Oscar nomination. She enjoys a massive fanbase, and her Instagram handle is filled with amazing pictures from her different photoshoots.

However, there were rumours that Monica was Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged ex-hot flame and that they were dating each other after a picture of them cosying up to one another went viral. Today, we have brought one of Bellucci’s pictures which will prove how HAWT she was and still is and why the men won’t fall for her beauty. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On August 30, 2017, Monica Bellucci took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from one of her throwback photoshoots. In the monochrome photo, Monica looked absolutely stunning, sultry and scintillating. She can be seen flashing cle*vage and curves in what seemed like a black bralette and paired it with a white shirt which she wore halfway through to put her bust on a racy display for the picture. Monica captioned the post as “Summer holidays go so fast … Photo by @dirkvogel.”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Bellucci (@monicabellucciofficiel)

Monica Bellucci opted for bold and dramatic makeup. Even though it’s a black-and-white image, her dark smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and nude lips could be specified. For hair, her hairstylist opted for a loose and messy bun to add an edge to the look and also to keep her neck hassle-free.

Well, who would not slip by looking at this beauty? Even though there’s no confirmation whether Leonardo DiCaprio and Monica Bellucci had something in between them or not, however, if this is true then Leo definitely has eyes for beauty. What say? *wink!*

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner To Kim Kardashian: These Ladies’ S*xiest Met Gala Looks Make The Men ‘Look Like Waiters’ In This Fan-Edit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News