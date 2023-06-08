Neha Sharma is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her public appearances – be it her city sightings, casual gym appearances, or red-carpet looks; the beauty always leaves us speechless with her impeccable style and fashionable wardrobe. Neha has now shared pictures on her Instagram donning a s*xy bikini in a pastel blue colour as she flaunts her busty assets through it, and we could think of Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ looking at her photos. Scroll below to take a look!

Neha is often spotted with her sister Aisha Sharma and their pet dog in the city. The Sharma sisters are trendy on social media, with Neha having over 16 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares sultry pictures of herself, giving a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle.

Now talking about her latest pictures on Instagram, Neha Sharma donned a pastel-blue coloured bikini and flashed her radiant smile in it. The actress paired her s*xy bikini with a matching shirt that she wrapped around her waist.

Neha Sharma donned a no-makeup look and flaunted her bare skin, giving beauty goals to her fans worldwide and keeping her tresses open.

Take a look at her pics below:

Did y’all notice her washboard abs? Her pictures are enough to motivate you to hit the gym ASAP.

What are your thoughts on Neha Sharma’s bikini pics? Tell us in the space below.

