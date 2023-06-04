Fashion is something that is always evolving, and when it comes to major events like Grammys and Met Gala, celebs put their best fashion foot forward to turn every head at them. On the other hand, fashion critics wait to judge how all the celebs looked on the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood diva-turned-global star, made her appearance at the Grammys 2020 looking absolutely gorgeous. However, do you think her outfit resembled Jennifer Lopez’s green risque outfit? Check it out below!

Priyanka has made it quite big on the global platform with not only her films and projects but also her fashion sense. She has proved to be a fashionista over the years and flaunted her style statement like a pro.

At the Grammys 2020, Priyanka Chopra wore a custom-made white kaftan-like gown with the deepest plunging risque neckline through which she flaunted her side b**bs and belly sparkle. The outfit featured a long trail and fringe detailing on the hem of the sleeves, adding an edge to the whole look. However, do you think it looked similar to Jennifer Lopez’s Versace look, which she dazzled 20 years back?

Check out the pictures here:

Jennifer Lopez wore this green Versace dress for the 2000 Grammys. It went so viral that 'JLo Green Dress' became the most popular search query on Google Search was mainly text till then & this actually gave the idea to the founders to start Google Images as a separate service! pic.twitter.com/ZMEJ1hghpJ — A History a Day (@myhistorytales) April 8, 2022

Twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez wore a sheer green floral printed gown baring her chest and navel like a pro and showed her s*xy goddess side. Flashing her belly button and side b**bs, she held the outfit like magic. The outfit had a high-cut from the midsection. With minimum jewellery and makeup, she had completed the look.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra opted for diamonds to go with the white angelic gown. With soft shimmery brown eyeshadow, lots of mascara and brown lip shade, she completed the look.

While we are still in awe of Jennifer Lopez‘s green look, and we think she wore it the best, Priyanka Chopra also tried her best to put effort into looking good in the risque outfit. However, there were a lot of reports of PeeCee getting trolled for copying JLo. What do you think- who wore it better?

