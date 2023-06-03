Shakira has been grabbing everyone’s attention at the moment and for all the right reasons. Post her separation from Gerard Pique and all the cheating accusations, many wondered about the singer’s next moves. She surprised everyone by carrying herself brilliantly, attending different events and looking fabulous every single time. After all, the diva is one fashionista who always aces her style game. But there was a time when things went a little bitter for her, and she faced a wardrobe malfunction. Scroll on to learn more.

During an event once, the Whenever Wherever singer was performing and shooting in front of a large crowd. While performing her belly moves, her pants dropped a little, revealing her a** crack.

Shakira was once shooting for the song Loca in Barcelona in front of a large crowd. She wore a golden sequined bra with strappy detailing and matching sequined pants that hung low on her waist. While the singer moved, grooved and danced, what she missed out on was the fact that her trousers came dangerously low and almost revealed her a** crack. Before the audience could get scandalised by the view of the singer’s voluptuous backside, she took matters into her own hand – literally. A Reddit page shared the still of what happened at the event recently.

The fact that Shakira’s golden bra had just one strappy belt made her back look even more flawless. The low-rise trousers accentuated the singer’s curves but could have proved accidental. However, she quickly recovered and handled the situation and quickly changed by donning a stringy golden thong underneath the trousers.

Overall, the diva knew how to handle awkward situations with ease and confidence. Also, the fact that the golden attire looked amazing on her, especially with the bronzed and chiselled makeup, helped her look more stunning in the entire process.

For the hair, she kept Barcelona’s ambience in mind and flaunted beach waves that looked superb on her blonde hair.

Despite Shakira’s wardrobe malfunction, she deserves applause for a) looking stunning and b) giving everyone tips on how to handle tough situations with confidence.

