Jennifer Aniston is known to be one of those celebrities who believe in keeping things minimum and classy with perfectly fitting silhouettes. Her style always looks expensive and effortless, and she definitely tops in those categories, and just her red carpet or any event looks, she is charming in her casual gateways to the beach serving the perfect example for your beach day inspo. Today we brought you a throwback, which you can easily imply in your next outing, hitting the sands along the coastline.

Aniston has been an icon and inspiration for all since the 90s when she appeared as the infamous Rachel Green in the American sitcom Friends; from then on, she had been setting fashion goals for her followers. She has often been spotted wearing a white tee which is her go-to style which never goes out of fashion.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a skimpy white bikini top tied at the back and around her neck paired with orange short shorts showcasing that s*xy toned body of hers is inspiration enough to hit the gym. She looks so unhinged and carefree in this throwback picture of her which has been shared on Twitter by a fan page named ‘Tal’. She is a celebrity, and she knows how to emanate that through her body language, which is why she is so alluring and has millions of fans worldwide.

Since it seemed like a casual outing, Jennifer Aniston went makeup-less, baring her skin, hopefully slathered with tons of sunscreens and a cool pair of sunglasses to protect those beautiful blue eyes from the sun. Among other accessories, she only had a ring on one of her fingers. Anyone can easily sport this look of Jen, and it’s quite comfy, too no harsh lines or rashes from the bikini bottoms. Hair blonde hair was kept loose as it spread across her face increasing the hotness level of the pic up a notch. Check out the pic here and tell us your thoughts in the comments:

jennifer aniston is so hot pic.twitter.com/I28SVF6Lvo — tal (@jenanistonbabe) March 6, 2022

