There are very few things Jennifer Lopez is bad at, and one of them is not being bad at anything! Be it dancing, singing or acting, the diva nails every form of craft in a fabulous way. Our personal favourite? Her music video, which is the perfect amalgamation of all her talents. Her expressions in her songs are bang on, the moves ad voice are to die for, and her style game in all these tracks is chef’s kiss. Her music video, Medicine, is one of her best works ever, and her outfits play a major role in it. Scroll on as we decode how.

The lyrics of the song go like this, “Think you need some medicine, I could be your medicine, yeah…” It was released in 2019, and the actress promoted it on her Instagram handle with BTS videos and stills.

In the track, Jennifer Lopez wore stunning white dresses by the brand Pretty Little Thing’s All-White Collection. The diva’s track actually inspired the collection. As the lyrics suggested, JLo had to appear powerful, impactful, and pure yet dangerous – just like medicines. Well, the designers and the actress got the assignment right and chose white as the theme of their outfits. The one dress that stood out the most in the entire video was a white bodysuit that accentuated JLo’s a** and slim waist perfectly.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

It had a plunging neckline that put Jennifer Lopez’s voluptuous cl*avage on a glorious display. It had a white fabric belt-like detailing at the waist that gave the outfit a cinched look. As she posed on a piano, her hourglass figure looked as if it was hand-drawn while keeping every minute detail in mind. The accessories game was crafted to perfection, which gave the ensemble a next-level appeal.

The Mother actress tied her hair in a top-knot ponytail (by using a white scrunchie, of course) and wore a heavy diamond choker and danglers. She styled the s*xy swimwear-like bodysuit with a mesh p*ntyhose that had small rhinestones studded all over it in an ombre finish. Finally, she wore sky-high stilettos with glass-like heels that added the final OTT touch to the fit. Her makeup, as usual, comprised of matte base, heavy contour and bronzer and sharp smokey eyes along with nude lippie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In the video, Jennifer danced around the pole and on merry-go-rounds, which means the dress was extremely comfortable and was slaying on and off-screen.

This powerful look of Jennifer Lopez deserves a ten on ten!

