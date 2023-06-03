Katrina Kaif is one Bollywood actress that doesn’t need an introduction to anyone and has a massive fan following. While she’s married to actor Vicky Kaushal, Kat can still skip any guy’s heartbeat with her beautiful looks and brilliant acting skills. And along with being a successful actress, she’s also an entrepreneur and has her own makeup brand titled ‘Kay Beauty’. And we’re talking about her brand today because it has just launched something unique, ‘Eyedentitie’, including Matte Kajals, Tattoo Liner and an Eyebrow Microblading Pen on Nykaa at super affordable prices. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Kay is pretty famous among Kat’s fans, and the products are worth all the hype. The brand offers a wide range of eyeshadow palettes, nail paints, lipsticks, foundation, mascara and others. The influencers and makeup junkies can’t stop raving about her brand, and we won’t lie; some of the products are unbelievable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now without wasting any more time, let’s dig right into the new Kay Beauty launch on Nykaa, and it’s Katrina Kaif-approved. Read below:

24-Hour Coloured Matte Kajal –

Do you know the best part about these kajals? It comes in different new colours, and if you’re bored of your regular black kajal, time to get your hands on this super smooth and one-application magic wand. It comes in four exciting shades – Blue, Green, Teal and Brown.

The Kajals are really pigmented and have a stay application for over 24 hours. It’s not only smudge-proof but also waterproof but can still be removed gently using a makeup remover. It is priced at Rs 399, which is super affordable given so many choices in the market.

Kay Beauty Microblading Pen –

This is something that I’m personally very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. As of now, Katrina Kaif’s brand has only launched one colour in it – Walnut. It’s a beautiful, light brown colour that complements the Indian skin tone well and gives your brow an instant lift.

The Eyebrow Microblading Pen is again water-resistant, smudge-proof and highly pigmented. It comes with a Microfork applicator and gives your brow natural hairlike strokes in just seconds. It is priced at Rs 699, and honestly, it’s a steal deal.

Kay Beauty Eyebrow Tattoo Liner –

Now if you’re wondering what an eyebrow tattoo liner is? Worry not; we’ve got you covered. It’s basically a frame that you create to shape your brows in just a few swipes. Currently, Kat’s brand has only launched it in one colour – Walnut. It blends in seamlessly, giving you a natural and flawless finish, and guess what? It stays over three days, which sounds like a dream come true.

The eyebrow tattoo liner is sweatproof and waterproof, priced at Rs 799. It’s super easy to use, and while you scroll through this article, I’ll just BRB and order all these fantastic makeup products ASAP. Hehe!

One of the many reasons why we love Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty is because it is – cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, and paraffin free, and all these new launches come with no mineral oil too. All these products are available on Nykaa, you can shop here.

For more lifestyle updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Juicy Chemistry Review: An Organic Homegrown Skincare Brand That Not Only ‘Talk The Talk’ But Also Delivers Kick-As* Results!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News