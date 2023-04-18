Motherhood is one the most precious times of a woman’s life, and there’s nothing that gives them more joy than becoming a ‘Mom’ and transitioning into this new phase of life. New mothers often get confused about what to choose for their newborn baby, and it’s honestly a task to find a one-stop solution for all our concerns. Well, worry no more. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has launched a mother-and-baby Ayurveda Wellness brand with his wife Priyanka Raina named ‘Maate’, which has high-quality and chemical-free products that will let you sleep peacefully at night knowing that your infant is in good hands.

With kids at home, it’s pretty difficult to hide things from them when they see you using your products and want to copy their parents at every point. Yeah, no kidding. But what if a brand would give them their own face wash, shampoo, massage oil and more? Sounds like a steal deal, no?

Let’s take a look at Maate products below:

Kids Foaming Face Wash –

This face wash for kids has Holy Lotus, Mulberry and Manjishtha extract, which makes it gentle and natural. It comes with no sulphate and paraben; hence, you don’t have to worry about the chemicals your child puts on the face. It is ideal for summer and winter and is priced at Rs 450.

Baby Powder –

Who doesn’t love baby powders? Everyone drools over that baby smell, and I absolutely loved it for my little sister. It is enriched with the goodness of Bael fruit, Red Chandan and Darbha. It’ll help you soothe your baby’s skin keeping it cool and irritation free. Maate’s powder is priced at Rs 599, and we recommend 10/10.

Baby Body Butter –

This is one of the best baby body butters that my little sister has used. It smells fantastic and is enriched with Kokum Butter, Saffron & Vetiver Oil, which leaves the baby’s skin soft and moisturised for longer hours. Like all the other Maate products, this is also paraben and sulphate-free and is priced at Rs 999 for a 150 ml tub.

Ayurvedic Healing Balm –

This is by far the best Maate product that I totally approve of for kids. This balm will not only heal dry skin and relieve itching, rashes, sunburns, and insect bites. It contains ingredients like Tasmanian Pepperberry, Baobab Oil, Prickly Pear Oil, Calendula Extract & Vetiver Oil. It is free from Parabens/Petroleum/Lanolin and is priced at an affordable price of Rs 450.

Lip Butter –

This is such an excellent product that I no longer have to hide my lip balm from my baby sister. The lip butter comes with Sal Butter, Almond Butter & Cocoa butter and has over four varieties, including Avocado, Peach, Raw Mango and Berries. Not only do they smell edible and delicious, but they also work wonderfully and are priced at Rs 299 each.

Maate has many other products; you can check their website here for more. All their products are Vegan and FDA Approved, Made with Food-Grade-Ingredients, Non Toxic.

