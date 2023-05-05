The word ‘skincare’ is subjective and comprehensive regarding individual skin needs. And the industry is snowballing, with new brands launching daily and promising whatnot. And amid the same, we often confuse which brand to pick and which to skip. And luckily, I got my hands on a homegrown brand that not only ‘talk the talk’ but also delivered kick-as* results, leaving me speechless. I’m talking about ‘Juicy Chemistry’, an organic and natural skincare brand exclusively designed for our skin needs. Scroll below to read my take on the same.

I’m a huge skincare junkie, and if I’m recommending something, it’s worth the try as I’m talking from my own experience and giving you honest feedback about a brand. So without further ado, let’s dive right into the ‘Juicy’ products of Juicy Chemistry and give you my take on it.

Bulgarian Rose Water –

Rose water is the most basic skincare product; almost all the existing brands offer one. So what makes ‘Juicy Chemistry’s Bulgarian Rose Water unique? I’ll tell you what, it’s freshly made using organic Damask rose water that helps your skin maintain hydration and pH balance and has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antiseptic properties. It’s priced at Rs 350 but available for Rs 193 on sale.

Vitamin C Brightening Serum –

If there’s one serum that I’ve ardently used in my skincare routine, it is Vitamin C. Over the years, I’ve tried some of the most amazing luxurious brands of Vitamin C, and well, Juicy delivers the same results on a budget. How amazing is that? This genie in a bottle is packed with Kakadu Plum cellular extract, which boosts the natural collage of skin and is packed with Ascorbic Acid and antioxidants like Gallic and Ellagic Acids that target dark spots, blemishes leaving your skin bright and beautiful.

It is priced at Rs 999 but is currently available at Rs 549 under sale.

Pre-Biotic Barrier Repair Serum –

The star product comes from the entire skincare range. In today’s age and time, we are hoarded with many skincare products and consumed with 5-7 step skincare regimes in AM and PM, which in the long run, affects the skin barrier. If you’re looking for a product that will rejuvenate your skin in a week, Juicy Chemistry’s Pre-Biotic Barrier Repair Serum is what you need. It is formulated with Puchia Mushroom and Gotu Kola that repairs your skin-cell from the inside, stimulating collagen renewal.

It is super hydrating and will leave your skin plump and bright with the first application. It is priced at Rs 1650 and is currently available at Rs 908 on sale.

Chilli, Horsetail & Black Seed Hair Oil –

Did I tell you Juicy Chemistry also has haircare products and their magical skincare range? Yes. And it won’t disappoint you with the results, and ever since I’ve gotten my hands on their Chilli, Horsetail & Black Seed Hair Oil, my hair fall has come down a lot. It has really improved my hair texture with quality and growth. It is one of the best hair oils I’ve used recently.

As the name suggests, it’s packed with ingredients like chilli seed oil, black seed and pumpkin oils to work on the scalp’s health, making the hair follicles strong. It is priced at Rs 1050 but is available at Rs 578 on sale.

Aloe, Calendula And Shea Baby Soap –

The organic Aloe Calendula and Shea Baby Soap is packed with all things butter. It is specially formulated for baby-like sensitive skin, leaving your skin nourished. It soothes irritated skin and is priced at Rs 450, but you can now get it at Rs 248 in the sale.

So, these were the few star products for me from Juicy Chemistry, and we’ll soon be reviewing their makeup range Color Chemistry, so stay tuned for it.

