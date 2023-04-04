Singer Shakira reportedly left her beloved Barcelona for good after being served an “eviction notice” by her former beau Gerard Pique’s father.

The ‘Whenever, Wherever’ hitmaker announced she is leaving the Spanish city amid reports she and her children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, are moving to Miami, and Spanish media have reported it came after she received a demand for her and her parents to abandon the ex-couple’s former family home, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the same house where Shakira – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – is said to have set up a witch doll on her balcony, which faces her mother-in-law’s home.

According to both El Periodico and La Vanguardia in March, Shakira had until this month to leave the mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat where she has lived since she split from ex-footballer Gerard last year or face a “compensation” payment.

It was reported the demand came by email signed by Joan, who is thought to be the sole director of his son’s holding company, Kerad Holding. El Periodico reported in reference to the house move demand, “Now we understand the photos of the singer crying.”

In an Instagram statement in both English and Spanish about how she was leaving Barcelona, Shakira said, “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.”

“Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

The emotional star ended the post, “Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!”

Shakira and Gerard split after a 12-year relationship, and the 36-year-old former footballer recently revealed he has listened to Shakira’s so-called “diss track” that appears to mock him and his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.

The singer released the tune “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, which she has said was a cathartic way of expelling her pain over their split. Gerard said in an interview with Barcelona-based radio station RAC1, “Yes, obviously (I’ve listened to it).”

But adding how he didn’t want to comment further, the ex-Barcelona centre back said, “I don’t want to talk about it – I don’t think I should talk about it.” After a long, awkward silence, the ex-footballer stressed that all he wants is for his kids to be happy.

He said, “We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children. Everyone makes their own decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well… I’ve always had a close relationship with my children.”

Must Read: When Teary-Eyed Kendall Jenner Regretted Starring In Controversial Soft Drink Ad Involving Black Lives Matter Campaign: “I Feel Really Bad That Anyone Was Ever Offended”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News