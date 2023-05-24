Neha Sharma has done pretty amazing movies but is yet to get her due credit in the Bollywood industry completely. But while she might be considered an underrated actress in showbiz, her fans stan her for her fashion sense. She is definitely one diva who knows how to make the best out of any outfit. Her sartorial picks are proof that she’s aware of the colours that suit her tone and silhouettes that complement her body type. Also, she has a knack for making even a causal fit look s*xy, and we’re in awe of it.

The actress often indulges in photoshoots with amazing themes and shares the best glimpses of it on her social media. Today, we are obsessed with he one she shared last year as it is, hands-down, one of her s*xiest shoots to date. Scroll on to learn more.

Neha Sharma looks hot in gowns and dresses, ethnic wear and beach wear, but nothing can beat her bedroom look! She once dropped pictures while posing in a shirt and lingerie while sitting on the bed, and she absolutely slayed with her ‘woke-up-like-this.’ In a series of pics that she shared on her Instagram handle, Neha wore black lingerie with beautiful lace work on the bra. She covered herself up with a white cotton shirt, which gave a little teasing effect to the entire photo.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Of course, the highlight of the picture was Neha Sharma’s look that was bold, smokey and everything s*xy. She kept her down and messy to give her bed look a nice touch and went with a no-makeup makeup look. She opted for soft brown smokey eyes and nude brown lips that accentuated her pout perfectly,

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

While the bottom of the lingerie was not visible due to the shirt, the actress flaunted her curves nevertheless amazingly. For accessories, she wore a dainty necklace with a small pendant that looked neither too much nor too little – simply perfect!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Neha Sharma can be in any part of the world but honestly, she looks the s*xiest in her bedroom!

