Esha Gupta is the epitome of s*xiness. Whatever she wears, however, she styles, she always looks like a ticking s*x bomb, and we ain’t complaining. The Bollywood actress has a unique taste in fashion, and we often see that on her Instagram feed. She enjoys a massive fanbase that admires and follows her for not only her films but also her style statements.

For the unversed, Esha made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, and since then, her beauty has been the talk of the town. Later, she was seen in Raaz 3, Rustom, Commando 2 and now, recently, she is working on Aashram.

Last year in June, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures after getting dolled up for an event. In the photos, Esha could be seen putting her hourglass figure on display as she was wearing a black halter-neck outfit with cut-out detailing below her b**bs and in the waistline area, adding an edge to the whole look. The gown also had a stunning backless feature that made her flaunt her flawless and smooth back.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

With a pair of pearl and diamond drops and a few finger rings, Esha Gupta accessorised her look. She avoided any neckpiece to keep the focus on the halter neckline. For makeup, the actress’s makeup artist opted for a glam but smokey look. With a full coverage foundation, properly contoured cheekbones and nose, defined brows, brown smokey eyes with a lil bit of shimmer and soft smokey liner, lots of mascara, peach blush and matte brown lip shade, she completed the look. Esha’s hair was left open in soft curls.

For the unversed, a few days back, Esha Gupta graced the Cannes 2023’s red carpet for the first time and created quite a buzz with her white floral risque gown.

What are your thoughts about Esha Gupta’s fashion sense? Let us know in the comments below.

