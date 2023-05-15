Esha Gupta continues to shine globally with her glamour and makes style statements with her fashion choices across the world representing India! Adding another feather in her cap, Esha shall now make her debut at the Festival De Cannes this year! The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every year, various Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in enchanting ensembles.

This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of state Dr. L Murugan. Esha, Miss India International 2007, who has also represented India at Miss International pageant has been selected to represent India and its culture at the Indian pavilion along with the Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Esha Gupta on many occasions has gone viral with her stunning social media images and videos, The actress once made headlines when she took off her br* and flaunted her smooth back at the camera, and gave a sneak peek of her side b**b and n*pple. That was one hot snap that left social media sizzling. Well, the diva did not stop there. Over the years, she has become one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood and has shared several partially n*ked pictures online.

A few years ago, the Jannat 2 actress stunned everyone by baring her entire back in a photo shoot and putting her complete a** on display. Not just that, she shared a bunch of other photos while strategically hiding b**bs either by robes or fruits.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Walked Out Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ram Leela’ 10 Days Before The Beginning Of The Shoot, “Behen Chose A Dharma Rom-Com” Says A Troll

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News