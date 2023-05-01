Esha Gupta is a popular face in the Hindi film industry. The actress might not have done a whole lot of films but she sure keeps the internet busy with her gorgeous photographs. Although sometimes, the pictures do not turn out to be as good and result in trolling. Recently Esha stepped out in a bold figure-hugging dress only to get brutally trolled by the netizens. Scroll below to get all the deets.

The actress made her acting debut in 2012 with Emraan Hashmi‘s Jannat 2. She also did movies like Baadshaho, Rustom, Raaz 3D and others. Before coming to the cinemas, she participated in Femina Miss India as well.

Esha Gupta was recently captured wearing a white midi bodycon dress, which was bold and see-through, making the netizens troll her mercilessly. Her ni**les were evidently visible through the dress. She was spotted clicking selfies with a few fans and had a top knot bun and minimal makeup on her. The actress paired the outfit with pointed heels and carried a black coloured shoulder bag. The video of her was shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

The see-through outfit of Esha Gupta generated some trolling remarks as one of the users wrote, “Don’t they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention.” Another user said, “Someone, please introduce her to pasties.” Followed by, “Ab ye ni*ple dikha kar kaam mang rahi,” “Hottiiee 🔥 indeed. Not wearing inner wear is the new trend, I guess.”

One of the netizens speaking of how br*s are uncomfortable wrote, “India should have a “no br*a day” just like US. Ngl, br*as are discomforting”

Followed by one saying, “Nange hone se koi hot nahi ho Jaata hai.” “Didi br* to pehen leti,” “Attention ke liye desperate,” “Kya dikhana chah rhi”, “Specially show off.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

