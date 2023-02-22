



Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry and there is no denying that fact. And look at the actress’ Instagram handle is a testimony of the same. Esha regularly takes to the picture-sharing app and shares s*xy images of herself with her 13.6 million followers. And now she’s raising the temperatures once more.

Earlier today, Esha took to the same platform and shared some drool-worthy images of herself slaying in a black jacket. Read on to know all about it.

A couple of hours ago, Esha Gupta took to Instagram and shared two images of herself dressed in nothing but a black double-breasted blazer and match mesh stocking. Opting for nothing inside the coat, the actress’ busty cl*avage was on display for all her fans and followers to see. Not just her b**bs but the deep overlap of the blazer also showed a glimpse of her well-toned abs.

Esha Gupta styled the look with a simple diamond necklace and burgundy nail paint. With her healthy and dense hair styled with a centre part and partially cascading over the right side of her face, the actress looked like a s*xy boss lady who is sure to get whatever she has on her mind accomplished. For her makeup, the ‘Raaz 3’ actress opted for a matt brownish lipstick, fine eyeliner, a bit of mascara and some shimmery eye shadow. She completed the look with some blush adorning her high cheekbones.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Looking at these images, there is just one thing we can say, Siri, play ‘Buttons’ by the Pussycat Dolls. The busty cl*avage on display with her no-nonsense, bossy lady attitude is 1000% not safe for work.

From 1-10, how much do you rate this hot and s*xy look of Esha Gupta? Let us know in the comments.

