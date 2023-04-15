Koffee with Karan has always been the pandora box for Bollywood stars. If someone said something on the show, it goes down to the history of cold wars and spats. And one such history remains between Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it all started when the Murder star called the Sarbjit actress ‘Plastic’ on Karan Johar’s show.

Aishwarya has mostly been made fun of on different platforms for her accent, but Hashmi took it a step further. During the infamous rapid-fire round on the show, he was asked, “Name an actor/actress that comes to your mind when I say plastic?”. The Jannat star did not even wait for a second before he blurted out ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

His answer stumped Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, who appeared alongside his Raaz actor on the show. However, it was later when Hashmi apologized for what he said in the show. Scroll down to read what his apology said.

In an interview with HT, Emraan Hashmi said, “I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I can not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time.”

Also, the actor blamed Karan Johar for making him say such weird things on the show. In another interview with Zoom, the actor said, “It’s that show,” he said, “Karan pushes you to say these things.”

However, Aish did not forgive Emraan for the same. In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, the actress said that the worst thing she has ever been called is ‘fake and plastic.’

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

