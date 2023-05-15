Jawaan director Atlee Kumar, who is gearing up for his Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner, might soon collaborate with yet another Bollywood actor. Sources say that Varun Dhawan is allegedly teaming up with him and producer Murad Khetani for a jam-packed action film. Varun is currently busy with his upcoming series Citadel opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Stay till the end to get all the deets on this rumoured project and association.

We have seen Varun indulging in action scenes in many of his movies but he has not done a lot many full-fledged action flicks. His last film Bhediya did not receive a favourable response at the box office and this association might prove to be a great boost for the actor. The Jawaan director is known for his notable work in the Tamil film industry; hence people are eagerly waiting to see his work in the Hindi film industry.

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it has been reported that Varun Dhawan is in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a film, and it might go on the floors by August. The source said, “Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by Early August. It’s a proper commercial entertainer and, at present, in the pre-production stage. The team is coming together to create a big-scale action experience for the audience.”

The source added, “While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe.” They further revealed that the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan and the film’s main villain will probably be finalised by June.

As for now, Atlee’s Bollywood debut directorial Jawaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will hit the theatres on 7th September.

Varun Dhawan has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor up in his kitty, besides his Amazon Prime series, Citadel. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

