Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film Bhediya.

Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film Bhediya 2 was unveiled.

Varun Dhawan was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of Bhediya, which released last year.

Details about the second installment of Bhediya are still under wraps.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the Indian version of Citadel. The Hindi version will have Varun in the lead. The show will also see Samantha playing the part which is originally played by Priyanka Chopra.

