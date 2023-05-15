Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood among the current lot. She has also impressed us with her subtle fashion, which is easy on the eyes, but the netizens feel she is trying to imitate Deepika Padukone in this latest spotting. Alia got papped at the airport on her way to Seoul to attend Gucci’s 2024 show in a chic denim ensemble. Scroll below to know what the internet is saying about her latest airport look.

Alia is truly at the peak of her career as she gave some amazing films last year, such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. She has been enjoying an awesome time in her personal life as well, with getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and giving birth to their daughter. She is now once again back in action; a few days ago, she made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala, not to forget RRR, of which she was a part, went to places and got tons of awards.

Alia Bhatt arriving at the airport to leave for Seoul has been captured and posted on Instagram. The actress was wearing a long denim coat, pants with a cream-coloured shirt underneath. The shirt featured frilled collars, long sleeves and a figure-hugging fit. She tucked in her high-waisted, wide-legged denim pant. Alia nailed the look with black block heels, some gold rings and a tan Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag. Lastly, she nailed it with her middle parted iron-straight hair and no makeup makeup look.

However, the netizens feel she is desperately trying to be like Deepika Padukone. For the record, DP has often been seen in a similar look, especially, the actress is very fond of long coats such as this. One of the users commented, “Why do I feel every time she tries to copy DP?”

Another added, “Jitni bhi koushish karlo DEEPIKA nahi ban paogi….. Bachhi…. Sabse jyada cute tumhe short frock mein lagti hain.. Student of the year bali… “

Followed by comments, “5 Footiya deepika lol even copying her expressions”

“ye Deepika Padukone Banna chahti hai”

“Ranbir keeps making this girl to try to be Deepika”

“Deepika ki copyyyyy”

“YOU LOOK NOTHING LIKE DEEPIKA AWW POOR GIRL”

Alia Bhatt is the global ambassador of Gucci and she will be attending Gucci’s Cruise Show 2024 along with other ambassadors like K-pop group Exo’s KAI, South Korean singer IU, and others.

