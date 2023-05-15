Actor Rakul Preet Singh who is known for her authentic, raw and extremely beautiful features. While in Ahmedabad for an event Today, Rakul was spotted drooling over some authentic Gujarati Thali and getting so much love from the locals there.

Known for the big foodie that she is, while on her for the event, she visited a very famous eatery spot to satisfy her cravings and these pictures and videos are a proof of how happy and satisfied Rakul was while feasting on some delicious Aam Ras and how generously she interacted and clicked pictures with all her fans.

Thanks to her consistent unconventional roles and commendable performances, Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a dedicated fanbase across the nation.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next be seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati. For more news and updates on her, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

