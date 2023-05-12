History has been created. Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is a BLOCKBUSTER already and is now scaling further heights with every passing day. Amongst the female-centric films, it’s finding itself right up there in the list of top openers and while it was in Top-5 for the opening day and the opening weekend, the consistency right through the week means that when it comes to the first week collections, it’s right there at the top.

The film has comfortably gone past Gangubai Kathiawadi, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Veere Di Wedding, Raazi and The Dirty Picture, each of which had scored a half century in their first week.

In fact the only two films in this list which went on to score a century as well are Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, and this is the targets that the Adah Sharma would surpass by tomorrow itself.

Here are the Top-10 first week/first 7-day numbers of the female-centric films:

The Kerala Story – 81.36 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 61.15 crores Veere Di Wedding – 56.96 crores Raazi – 56.59 crores The Dirty Picture – 52.50 crores Dear Zindagi – 47 crores Mary Kom – 42 crores Ragini MMS 2 – 39.38 crores Heroine – 36.50 crores

Some call Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Stree also as female-centric films but that’s an incorrect interpretation since former had Madhavan in an equal role as Kangana Ranaut (and also in a title role) whereas Stree had Rajkummar Rao having far greater screen time than Shraddha Kapoor who was central to the plot but not quite solely leading the show. That said, The Kerala Story has gone past both these films as well but to mention these films are was to bring things in perspective.

