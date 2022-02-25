Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Review: Alia Bhatt Box Office Ka Chaand Hai, Chaand Rahegi!

Star cast: Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn & Jim Sarbh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Producers: Jayantilal Gada & Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Review: Expectations

Except for a couple of films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a strong track record at the ticket windows. Leaving aside all the controversies, people love to watch his films on the big screens. So, when Gangubai was announced, everyone was extremely excited, and it just got more hyped when Alia Bhatt was announced to play the role of an s*x worker, who later went on to become queen of Kamathipura.

Trailer and songs further added fuel to the excitement. With all the right ticks in the boxes, Alia’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali looked like a perfect winner.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Review: Impact

Not like Bhansali’s previous films, but the numbers in a theatre which I went to were really good when compared to recent releases like Antim and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This means promotions have managed to create good pre-release buzz.

When it comes to believing in SLB’s content, we trust in this man. But this time, there was a slight doubt with the kind of subject he was dealing with. There was a fear that things might become too niche for the audience. Also, many pointed out how Alia Bhatt was looking too young for the character. Thankfully, everything got rightfully placed!

Bhansali has handled the subject beautifully by adding all the ingredients like emotional scenes, laughter, and clap-worthy dialogues.

Alia has perfectly oozed emotions and yes, she generates that aura and attraction, which is much needed to appeal masses. So, it’s a film that works with both masses and classes. She delivers ‘Seetimaar’ performance, which is not just high on emotions but also gives out cinematic heroism.

While Alia is rocking throughout the film, she is well supported by Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and other actors. And Ajay Devgn! Man, this actor makes you feel high with his sheer presence of mafia-like macho characters. While he brings icing on the cake, his addition will definitely help to pull the crowd in theatres.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali deliver a winner. Not just youth, but the families too will flock to theatres to watch this film. The only thing which might play a hurdle is too much competition.

Bhansali and Alia’s films earn huge in Maharashtra, but unfortunately, Gangubai will face a dent from the Marathi blockbuster, Pawankhind. No doubt, there will be neck to neck fight. In the South, Bheemla Nayak and Valimai will take away a major chunk of the business. Speaking of the next week, two biggies- Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman are arriving, further dividing the viewers.

Considering such factors, Gangubai is expected to do business between 65-75 crores at the ticket windows, and will easily become one of the highest-grossing heroine-centric films.

Alia has kick-started Bollywood’s business after the third gloomy wave of Covid!

