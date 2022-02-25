Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, announced its brand-new show Shape of You hosted by Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty. This first-of-its-kind talk show on celebrity fitness journeys will be available on Mirchi’s YouTube channel – Filmy Mirchi.

Each episode will showcase Shilpa Shetty in candid conversations with a new B-town celebrity, talking about how they have transformed mentally and physically, from the time they debuted till the present day. The show will also talk about their workout routines, fitness mantras, and more. Through Shape of You, fans get a sneak-peak into the lives of their favourite celebrities and get up close and personal about their secret tips and tricks to stay fit.

Shape of You will be a star-studded series, featuring popular artists from the industry including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill, and more. Shilpa Shetty’s passion for fitness as well as her strong grit and determination towards maintaining her fitness levels are well-known. Therefore, as the host for the show, she will be seen exchanging anecdotes on health and mental wellness with the guests throughout the season.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed her excitement for the show and said, “My journey with fitness and wellness started over 15 years ago, and my involvement in this journey grew post giving birth to my first child. Over time I have realized the importance of health and fitness in my life, and I want to play a catalyst in people’s lives who are looking to embark on this journey. Through Shape of You and through the ‘Simple Soulful App’, I want to reach out to more people who want to pay attention to themselves as well as their health and wellness.”

In light of the pandemic, mental and physical health has become a critical part of everyday life. The show will also touch upon some of the most inspiring fitness stories from the Bollywood industry, as well as celebrities’ take on body positivity. Through this show, Mirchi not only aims to educate the viewers but also break some long-standing fitness myths.

