Bigg Boss 15 was over back in January, but controversies surrounding it are still alive. Viewers witnessed Tejasswi Prakash bag the winner trophy. Many celebrities including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Munmun Dutta, Debina Bonnerjee amongst others declared Pratik Sehajpal their winner. Gauhar Khan was another such celebrity who was even backlashed over the same.

Post Bigg Boss 15 finale, Gauhar took to her social media and wrote a lengthy post for Pratik Sehajpal. She even mocked how the silence in the studio after Tejasswi won, said it all.

Reacting to the same, Tejasswi Prakash had slammed Gauhar Khan and said she should also cry foul over the results of the previous seasons. If one remembers, the Begum Jaan actress was herself pitted against Tanisha Mukerji in her season and won the show despite the love-hate situation.

Now, Gauhar Khan is reacting to the statement made by Tejasswi Prakash. She told DNA, “But I never cried foul. I never cried foul in the result at all. I think it’s people’s insecurities where they can misconstrue and assume things. I never cried foul in the results at all. I said that there’s always a winner that most of the public resonates with and for me that winner was Pratik, that’s it. It comes from a viewer’s point of view. That is my view. It has nothing to do with passing a judgement on the result or anything else.”

On being accused of doing paid PR, Gauhar Khan added, “Arey kisi ki dum nahi hai mujhe pay karne ki for any kind of PR. So, I think it is all assumptions where fans get too bhawook (emotional). It happens every season, it’s happened in my season and it’s absolutely okay.”

Do you think Pratik Sehajpal deserved the Bigg Boss 15 trophy more than Tejasswi Prakash?

