Lock Upp, a reality show that will see controversial celebrities locked up and fight for the basic necessities, is all set to stream live 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player from Sunday, February 27. With just a few days until it premiers, we bring you an exclusive chat with one of its contestants, Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar is a popular name in the stand-up comedy world. He also made the headlines last year when he was arrested by the Indore Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and even spent almost a month in jail. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, he got candid about many things including being face to face with host Kangana Ranaut.

Wondering why him interacting with Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp is a big deal? Well, in 2020, Munawar Faruqui – who is also a rapper and writer, bashed Kangana Ranaut on Twitter and called her out for talking about nepotism but hiring her sister Rangoli as a manager. Well, here’s what he had to say.

Firstly, when asked about views on how he thinks Kangana Ranaut will fare as the host of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui said, “I don’t know. Jaise aap ne nahi dhekha use host karte hua, waise maine bhi nahi dhekha.” Well, now that is a very short, and politically right answer, don’t ya think?!

We also asked him if his 2020 tweet bashing Kangana Ranaut (https://www.koimoi.com/lock-upp/munawar-faruqui-before-joining-lock-upp-once-bashed-kangana-ranaut-saying-lag-raha-hai-fir-se-judicial-custody-chala-jaun/) for taking a stand against nepotism but hiring her sister as her manager may put him in her bad books. Answering us, Munawar said, “Ho sakta hai who. Usko aacha naa laga toh.” Continuing further, this Lock Upp contestant added, “Aur bhi 2-4 tweets kiye hai maine, aur bhi roast kiye hai, toh I don’t think… It depends how she takes it.”

On being probed how he would handle the situation in case these tweets make her target him (directly or indirectly), Munawar Faruqui said, “I don’t know,” before adding, “Aapke opinions different hote hai . But I don’t think mai uthna sochta inn sab cheezo ke bare me.”

Check out Munawar Faruqui’s exclusive interview with us here:

