Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most successful and talented actresses on Indian television. The actress has portrayed some amazing roles on-screen including shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. In a recent interview, Divyanka has opened up on the kind of roles that she would like to play in the future and wouldn’t want to do ‘submissive’ and ‘helpless woman’ roles. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Divyanka strongly believes that in the world of the digital era, women shouldn’t be portrayed as weak or helpless on the screen. The 37-year-old actress in fact believes that if women are portrayed as weak on screen, it can hold them from being empowered. And well, that’s such an empowering thing to say. Isn’t it?

In a conversation with India Forums, Divyanka Tripathi said, “I don’t want to play the role of a submissive, helpless woman, because women are beyond that now, we are living in such an era in India where phones have reached the most rural areas and that means there is awareness. If I do such a role that shows that women are still being subjected to atrocities or are only taking care of their family and that is all that her being becomes, this limits the strength of women and their entity. I want to do something beyond that.”

Calling women ‘multi-taskers’ Divyanka Tripathi further said, “I want to make them aware and have them know that they are more powerful than the society portrays them to be. A lot of times, the expectations of people or their thinking about how a woman can only do so much, and they are told that they can only do this, and not do that, they simply agree to that and sit back. We are prepped for everything, we women are multi-taskers and that is what I want to show.”

We totally agree with Divyanka here.

What are your thoughts on Divyanka Tripathi not willing to play helpless woman roles on television anymore? Tell us in the comments below.

