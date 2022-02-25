Bigg Boss season 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash is presently busy enjoying all the success she has achieved. After bagging BB 15’s trophy, Teja is now winning hearts through her role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural theme serial, Naagin 6.

Just recently it was revealed that Ekta’s supernatural theme serial has performed quite well and has bagged the third spot in online TRP charts, leaving behind leading sitcom Taarakh Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2.

However, the makers and the fans of the serial were awaiting to know how Tejasswi Prakash’s starrer Naagin 6 has scored in the main TRP charts. Well, it looks like the wait is over, as Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed the number and she is quite happy with what the score is.

Talking about the TV TRP figures for Naagin 6, the show has bagged a 2.1 for its first episode. Hearing the delightful news, Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Insta stories where she has claimed that the show’s recent figure was record-breaking for any show in 2021. Ekta also emphasized the fact that the numbers were a record for a show which was only telecast on weekends.

Apart from this Kapoor also ended up saying that said that the opening numbers for the Tejasswi Prakash starrer were far better than the previous seasons and that usually, the openings for the first episodes are never this good. Concluding her appreciation for the figures, Ekta also promised that the upcoming episodes would be more exciting for the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about the TRP charts, keeping aside the supernatural show, the leading spot of the chart has been once again bagged by Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. The 2nd position goes to Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, while the 3rd spot was taken by Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Well, let’s see if Ekta Kapoor’s serial can top the TRP charts next time with its promising plot.

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 and its first episode? Was it worth this TRP number? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

