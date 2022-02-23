It looks like it’s raining success for Bigg Boss 15 winner and beloved TV actress Tejasswi Prakash. According to the latest scoop, the actress’ latest TV serial Naagin 6 has now smashed the online TRP ratings.

Ekta Kapoor’s latest Naagin season is now gaining all the momentum it requires to break the TRP charts. Read on to know the whole scoop.

So, according to Gossip TV, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal Starrer Naagin 6 has reached the third spot in terms of the online TRP chart. The sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchises has now scored a solid 38 in online TRPs.

Well, the sole credits of this hype for Naagin 6 goes to Bigg Boss 15 and two of its A-1 contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. According to the same outlet, the supernatural-themed serial has left behind Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 and people’s beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma. The first and the second position of the online TRP charts was bagged by Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Looks like in no time Ekta’s serial is soon going to bag the first position. However, what matters more is how the serial performs on TV.

Talking about the serial, Naagin 6 the show’s plot is said to be based on the theme of Covid-19 and how will the Naagin (played by Tejasswi) save the whole world from the pandemic’s wrath.

The show also stars actors like Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, Mahhek Chahal, Sudha Chandran, and Ashish Trivedi. You can catch up with the serials on the weekends on Colors TV or else you can also binge on it on Voot.

Do you love watching Naagin 6 because of Tejasswi Prakash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

