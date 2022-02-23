Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is now slowly bouncing back to her chirpy self after hitting rock bottom in life due to the loss of her rumoured Boyfriend and BB 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Shukla passed away last year in September after suffering a massive heart attack. The news of his death had left Shehnaaz completely heartbroken and the actress/singer had taken a small hiatus from work and media.

Well, after spending a good amount of time healing mentally, Shehnaaz Gill is now once again back in action as well as back with her ‘bubbly’ self. The Punjabi di kudi, recently did an ‘AMA’ (Ask me anything) session with her dear fans on Twitter and we are pretty sure, Shehnaaz’s reply to most of her fans will leave you in splits.

So, during the AMA session, rather than asking something to the actress, one fan went on to tweet, “20 rupees ki Pepsi. @ishehnaaz_gill h bahoot hi sexy ( ₹20 can get you a Pepsi, Shehnaaz Gill is very sexy). Love Like Shehnaaz. #ShehnaazGill.” However, the reply to this tweet by the Honsla Rakh actress will surely make you say ‘LOL’. Gill replied in quite a hilarious way by tweeting ” “Teri tweet ki aisi ki taisi (To hell with your tweet).”

Teri tweet ki aisi ki taisi 😂😂😂😂 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Haha! Isn’t she just the cutest of them all?

Other than this when another fan asked Shehnaaz to hug him as he was not well, the actress gave quite a quirky reply back. She tweeted, “Maintain 6 feet distance… you don’t need a Valentine, you need quarantine.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Punjabi movie Honsala Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

If you had to ask something Shehnaaz Gill, what would that be? Let us know your question in the comments section below!

