One cannot forget the Bigg Boss 15 finale when Tejasswi Prakash won and everyone went silent as other contestants thought Pratik Sehajpal will lift the trophy. More than the Naagin 6 actress, netizens have been cheering for Sehajpal as they think he is the real winner. Meanwhile, the actor was recently at the Mumbai Airport with Akasa Singh, while interacting with the paparazzi one of them compared him with Sidharth Shukla. Scroll down below to know how Pratik reacted to this.

Shukla won the 13th season of BB but last year the actor passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest and now netizens can’t stop comparing Pratik with the former winner as everyone feel the Dil Se Dil Tak star had too much influence on the Splitsvilla contestant.

Although Bigg Boss 15 wrapped a long time ago but love for Pratik Sehajpal among his followers won’t fade away anytime soon. Recently, the handsome hunk was spotted at the Mumbai Airport with Akasa Singh as they jetted off to somewhere to shoot their upcoming project. While posing for the shutterbugs, one of the paparazzi says, “Bigg Boss ke agar dusre Sidharth Shukla hai toh woh Pratik bhai hain.”

This comment by the media person makes Pratik Sehajpal proud as he thanked the photographer for saying this. However, replying to the humble comment, Pratik says, “Unke jaise koi nahi bann sakta. Wo ek hi hai aur ek hi rahenge. Aur wo hi rahenge hamesha (There was only one Sidharth Shukla and no one can replace him. He will live forever).”

Reacting to Pratik’s response, a social media user wrote, “Pratik the most loveable and genuine guy he deserves all the respect and the love he gets for it,” another user wrote, “Sid jaisa koi bhi na hai na ho skta hai, pratik is good in himself,” a third user wrote, “He is real just real and clear like our king sidharth.. this guy gebuinely and truly loves and adores our king Sidharth,” a fourth user commented, “prtaik dil ka boht saaf or ek acha insan hy us ny shuru sy sidharth ko bohat respect di hy.”

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik Sehajpal has shot 2 music videos, Naina Mere and Rang Soneya. Both the songs will be released later this month and fans can’t keep calm as they are eagerly waiting to watch his songs.

