Sanjay Leela Bhansali gained recognition for his unique work style and grand film sets. As the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt, Bhansali is all set to venture into the OTT space with Heeramandi. The director has already started the pre-production and roped in Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari for the digital show. Now reports claim that the series will be SLB’s darkest project with intimacy and abusive language.

Advertisement

The filmmaker often finds himself in the midst of controversy, his last release Padmaavat got delayed multiple times, even Alia starrer too received some objections but the team is not compromising with the release date.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, soon after Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi releases this Friday, it is said that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will start working on Heeramandi. As per the latest report by Bollywood Life, the Netflix series will be different from SLB’s regular projects, as the Sonakshi Sinha starrer will have a dark and complex theme.

The source close to the development also revealed that Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Heeramandi will be full of s*x and abusive language as Sanjay Leela Bhansali is leaving no stones unturned to show the reality.

Earlier speaking about how he got the idea to create this series, Bhansali told, “It was something that my friend Moin Baig got to me as a 14-page story, 14 years ago and then finally when we presented it to Netflix, they loved it and they thought it had great potential to make a mega-series.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali added, “Heeramandi is very ambitious, it’s very big and vast. It tells you the story of courtesans. They kept music, poetry and dance and the art of living. It shows the politics within the brothels and how to emerge as the winner. It is a difficult one but I hope we come across with flying colours this time.”

Must Read: Malaika Arora’s Sizzling Bare-Faced Gym Look Trolled Mercilessly As Netizens Say, “Kamwali Bai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube