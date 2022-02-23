Ajay Devgn is undeniably one of the most followed actors of Bollywood who has left a deep impact on the industry in the last few years. He is working on a number of projects in the year 2022 and some of them are a remake of South Indian blockbusters. One such project is Bholaa which is the official Hindi version of Karthi’s Kaithi and the latest reports now suggest that the story of this upcoming film might get tweaked slightly to suit the audience.

For the unversed, Ajay was previously in the news when he put up a quirky post about his wedding anniversary with his wife Kajol. He shared a pair of throwback pictures from the time they appeared together on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan where the actor was intensely questioned by Kajol for forgetting their anniversary date. Ajay decided to give the post a hilarious twist by putting a public reminder and stating that he ain’t forgetting the date this year, making the post go viral within minutes.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the shooting schedule of Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake was recently executed and Bholaa makers will be tweaking the original story so that they can connect with a wider range of audience.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had penned the story of Kaithi. For Bholaa, the story has been revisited by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, who have written the dialogues too.”

Speaking about the work done on Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa aka Kaithi remake so far, the source added, “Several chase sequences, designed by action director Ramazan Bulut, were shot till Tuesday. Next week, the team will head to Madh Island where a set of the police commissioner’s office has been built. Some crucial dramatic scenes will be filmed at this location.”

