Ajay Devgn CONFIRMED In Kaithi Hindi Remake, Release Date Finalised

Apart from an explosive cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn has films like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, RRR, Chanakya in his kitty. But, fans get set for Hindi remake of Kaithi as it’s finally official. Ajay Devgn will not just act but also back the film.

Makers have also finalized the release date of the film. The original film was a Tamil action-thriller. Kaithi starred Karthi and was released with Vijay’s Bigil during Diwali last year. The movie was welcomed with raving reviews from all around.

Hindi remake of Kaithi will be releasing on 12th February 2021. Story of the film revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time. He is accompanied by an injured police officer and, before he reaches his destination, he has to face a gang of drug lords.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil original received positive reviews from critics and worked well at the box-office. The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment along with the Chennai-based film company Dream Warrior Pictures, founded by brothers SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu.

Prabhu said that Kaithi is a film with no heroine, no songs and 100 per cent action. “Released with all these odds on the Diwali festival day, ‘Kaithi‘ came out as a box office blockbuster among the family audience in South. We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India,” Prabhu said.

Excited about the association, Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said: “Kaithi is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you’ve ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film’s Hindi remake.”

