Twitterati Trend #BoycottThappad Based On An Old Photo Of Taapsee Pannu From Anti-CAA Protests

#BoycottThappad: Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has been passed by PM Narendra Modi led Govt, there have been multiple protests across the country. From Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar to Swara Bhasker, Richa Chaddha amongst others, many celebs have stood against CAA. Recently it was Deepika Padukone who faced the wrath of being a part of the protests during Chhapaak, and now it’s Taapsee Pannu whose film Thappad is all set to release tomorrow.

Taapsee along with Thappad cast including Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha were spotted at a silent anti-CAA protest to support the JNU Students at Mumbai’s Carter Road. Soon, the opposition took to Twitter to ask for a ban of the Anubhav Sinha directorial with the hashtags #BoycottThappad and #ShameOnBollywood

However, the sad part is that the trend being used is against a tweet that the actress had shared back in January.

“Today at 8 pm Carter Road, Bandra. Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support,” the actress had written.

Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

Earlier we had seen Deepika Padukone joining the silent protest at Jamia University, Delhi to support the students who were beaten up by some masked boons. It led to a certain section of the society call for a boycott of the film, and even shared screenshots of cancelling their advance bookings of the film. This even led to an affect at the box office collections of Chhapaak to certain extent

Harsh: First Deepika now tapsee, bollywood repeat it again. They use national issues for the promotion of their movies. They have to understand the sensitivity of the issue. #ShameOnBollywood #boycottthappad

They use national issues for the promotion of their movies. They have to understand the sensitivity of the issue.#ShameOnBollywood #boycottthappad pic.twitter.com/GStiinCXR5 — Harsh $harma (@harshsharma_31) February 26, 2020

#boycottthappad Not just boycott, we won’t watch this movie even in its pirated form. — SR India 1 (@sanjayrais) February 26, 2020

Babu: Mitroon how many of u r ready to give #OneTightSlap to Thappad? RT if u r going to #BoycottThappad & ensure 10+ of our frnds do it too Thappad ka Chhapaak hona zaroori hai-its directed by #TukdeTukdeGang AnubhavSinha & stars Taapsee both of whom have been abusing Motabhai daily

Mitroon how many of u r ready to give #OneTightSlap to Thappad? RT if u r going to #BoycottThappad & ensure 10+ of our frnds do it too Thappad ka Chhapaak hona zaroori hai-its directed by #TukdeTukdeGang AnubhavSinha & stars Taapsee both of whom have been abusing Motabhai daily pic.twitter.com/icBc9hsuNu — Halkat Babu Bhaiya (@HlktBabuBhaiya) February 26, 2020

Mohit: #boycottthappad Jo film ideology ko match karti hai MP govt use tax free kar deti hain

Jo film ideology ko match karti hai MP govt use tax free kar deti hain..😒😒 pic.twitter.com/emRNmEi8Pl — Mohit Joshi (@Mohitji07) February 26, 2020

Avatar: Friends this snake is playing safe coz her film is about to release that’s why she is not abusing Modi & Hindus but you know very well what to do..

Friends this snake is playing safe coz her film is about to release that's why she is not abusing Modi & Hindus but you know very well what to do..#Thappad #BoycottThappad #DelhiViolence #RatanLal #ISupportKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/mTHlGUf3ot — Proud Hindu 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Avatar63219900) February 25, 2020

