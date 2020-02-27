Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh is releasing next month and the cast has already started promoting the film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment of the super hit Baaghi franchise. Now, the super trio is gracing the Kapil Sharma Show this weekend and we can’t wait for the full episode to air.

SonyTV shared the new promo from the episode which starts with Tiger and Shraddha dancing on some song and later Krushna Abhishek enters as Sapna and starts speaking with the actors. Krushna is speaking to Tiger and says, “Baaghi 1 me aap apne girlfriend ko insaaf dilaye…phir Baaghi 2 me aap apni bachhi ko insaaf dilaye…Baaghi 3 me aap apne bhai ko insaaf dila rahe hai…ek or Baaghi bana ke please Sidhu ji ko bhi insaaf dila do na” and everyone starts laughing, Archana Singh being the loudest.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 also stars Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma in pivotal role. “It’s been a blast working on this film with such fantastic co-stars. I am going back with a bag full of memories. We had so much fun and there was so much to learn. Tiger especially has been an amazing co-star and we bonded like brothers on the sets. I hope that people like what we have worked so hard on,” Vijay said.

The film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!