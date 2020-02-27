Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor To Unite For The FIRST Time For Zubeidaa Sequel?

Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have a separate fanbase for their pair and people love them together. What if we tell you that we might see the two together in a film together and it is none other than the sequel to Karisma’s acclaimed film Zubeidaa? Yes, you read that right, scroll below for deets.

It was recently that we saw Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan together setting the stage on fire in cousin Arman Jain’s wedding reception. If things fall in place, the sisters might spread their magic on screen in Zubeidaa 2.

Khalid Mohammed, writer of the prequel is right now working on the sequel of the film and has titled it Rutbaa. According to the report in Pinkvilla, the writer wants Karisma and Kareena to play leads.

A source close to the development said, “Khalid had written the script of Rutbaa (The Honour) keeping Karisma and Kareena in mind. The sequel will make Karisma appear only in flashbacks as the main character would be Kareena who would be investigating her mother’s mysterious death. But as he’s very busy writing the script for his next project – the sequel to New Delhi Times, Khalid hasn’t been getting much chance to make that movie, so he is converting the research material into a novel, called The Imperfect Prince.”

Khalid himself also spilt beans over the project and said, “While I haven’t spoken to them, I hope they would consider my offer. It would be a fantasy for me to see them together in Rutba. I would also like to have a director matching my sensibilities to direct it. There are very few left of the sensibilities of Shyam Benegal who know that culture and milieu. If Karisma and Kareena agree to do it, it would work. If a sequel is made through my book, The Imperfect Prince, which is fact and fiction, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena would definitely be on my wish list of actors. There is a misconception that Fizaa wasn’t a hit but at it’s time it made 20 crores, over two decades ago but my movies, including Zubeidaa made its money and more.”

For the unversed, Zubeidaa is a national award-winning film directed by Shyam Benegal. The film started Karisma, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey and Amrish Puri. The film had a mesmerizing soundtrack by AR Rahman and till date is said to be Karisma’s best work.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!