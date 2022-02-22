Ever since the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped the first rushes of the film, it has come under Kangana Ranaut’s scanner. The Queen actress doesn’t want to miss a chance to take a jibe at the actress for her upcoming film. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is slated to release on this Friday, i.e., February 25. Ahead of the film’s release, the Raazi actress is going places to promote the film.

Advertisement

This weekend, Tanu Weds Manu actress made headlines when she took to her Insta stories to take a sharp jibe at Alia Bhatt. In her post, she had stated that 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box-office. She even called Alia ‘papa ki pari’ and said that she was the ‘wrong casting’ of the film.

Advertisement

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has begun to target Alia Bhatt once again, she had kept mum and had not reacted to her any of her comments in any of her interviews until now. During the launch of the Gangubai Kathiawadi’s latest song Meri Jaan, in Kolkata, she reacted to the same and gave a sassy reply with a Bhagavad Gita reference. As quoted in Zoom TV, she told the media, “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say,

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Insta stories, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport). Because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…”

“Ye nahi sudhrenge. No wonders screens are going to South and Hollywood films. Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power,” read her next story.

Along with Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles, while Ajay Devgn will play an extended cameo.

Must Read: Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office: Enjoying Its Last Hoorah Before Gangubai Kathiawadi Arrives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube