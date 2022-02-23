Stand up comedian Raju Srivastava is well known for his appearance in the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Champions. He is often credited as Gajodhar. While he has performed at several cities, he has also performed at gangster-turned-politician Vikas Dubey’s house.

For the unversed, Vikas was a history-sheeter and had 62 criminal cases, including five cases of murder and eight cases of attempt to murder, against him. He was encountered by UP police after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody.

Raju Srivastava previously appeared on stand up comedian Sorabh Pant’s YouTube Show Wake Up With Sorabh. While he spoke on various topics from his sting in Bigg Boss to giving savage replies to Kamaal Rashid Khana aka KRK. During the show, the comedian also spoke about performing at Vikas Dubey’s house.

Srivastava revealed how the two are from the same city of Kanpur. “Mere Kanpur ka h na Mere se aage nikal gaya woh.” Recalling his show, the comedian said, “Bohat purani baat hai. Uske yahan program tha. Hum khade hogaye program k liye. Lekin saamne uske papa baite hai, aur log baite hai, aur ghar k bahuein baiti thi sab ghunghat me. Ab yeh dekhenge nhi toh enjoy kaise karenge? Ab kisike himmat h yeh kahe ki Vikasji inke ghunghat toh khulwa dijiye. Yeh toh bol nhi sakte.”

Raju Srivastava further said, “Hume doubt bhi hogaya ki yeh hai toh koi criminal type hi kyu ki table pe, saare Gun waghera saja k rakhe the. Woh log toh waise hi rakhte hai, unke liye normal h, khaana khane baite apne bagal me loaded guns rakhe the. Mere samaj me nhi aaraha tha ki yeh log enjoy kare the ki nhi. Yeh mahilaien h, inko has rahe h ki nhi samaj me aaraha h ki nhi, itna itna Ghunghat tha. Lekin me aise anadaza laga tha ki hass rahi h ki nhi hass rahi h. Jab unke kande aise hilthe the. Artist hai toh kahin show karne jana hi padta h.”

Watch the hilarious conversation in the video below:

