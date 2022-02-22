When you speak about prominent comedians in India, it is hard to not talk about the OG comedy king Raju Srivastava. Although he was part of several known films and television serials in the past, but he came into the spotlight after he ventured into comedy by participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Later, he even participated in Bigg Boss 3, and a few years back Raju spoke about the experience and recalled his tussle with KRK.

Srivastava kick-started his career by playing small roles in some major films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. His jokes in the comedy reality show still feel fresh and it will always tickle your funny bone. Although he’s not so active in films and television in recent years but he often performs in stage shows in India and abroad.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava sat with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant for his YouTube show, Wake Up With Sorabh, where he spoke about his journey and experience of Bigg Boss. In the same season, KRK also participated in the show. During the conversation, a social media user appreciated Raju for giving savage replies to KRK as he used to argue with every contestant.

Speaking about his experience first, Raju Srivastava said, “Maine kai baar Bigg Boss refuse kiya, kyunki unn dino mere events bohot hote the. Sari dates full thi, toh mujhe lag raha tha Bigg Boss aunga toh ye sare shows cancel karne padenge. Iss show mein jitni problems thi un sabko maine positive way mein liya.”

“Kisi ne kaha ki apko 2-3 mahine ghar mein band kardenge, toh main samaj lunga ki main navy mein hun. Kisi ne kaha, jhadu karna padedga, kapde dhona padega, maine kaha ki ye toh aur maza ayega. Uske baad sabse bada attraction kab hua, jab pata chala usko host kar rahe hain Mr Bachchan. Hafte mein 2 din baatien hogi aur wohi hua maine khub hasaya. Iss tarah se maine Bigg Boss le liya.”

Speaking about his tussle with Kamaal Rashid Khan in Bigg Boss house, Raju Srivastava said, “KRK, Mujhe lagta hai who plan karke aya tha, ki ‘main thoda sa waha negative wyavhar karunga’, so iss tarah se usne famous hone ka plan kiya hoga. Fir shayad bahar nikalke films mile, villain ka role mile. Kyunki socha hoga, ‘Raju Shrivastava idar hasa raha hai, aur Poonam Dhillon, Shilpa Shetty, inke paas toh glamour hai’, usne socha ‘main kya karun’, toh fir usne bottle fek ke mara aur sab kiya. Mujhe lagta hai woh acting kar raha tha. Jahan jahan mujhe laga ki who kisi ko daba raha hai, toh maine kaha mujhe chup nahi rehna chahiyhe, sahi ke sath khada rehna chahiye.”

