There has been a lot of buzz around the third instalment of one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedies, Hera Pheri. Soon after the reports of the development of Hera Pheri 3 came out, Akshay Kumar revealed that he will not be a part of the franchise anymore. However, Suniel Shetty recently hinted at Kumar’s return to the movie as Raju and assured fans that Hera Pheri is incomplete without its dynamic trio, which also includes Paresh Rawal. Now, as per a new report, the three actors recently met to discuss the development of the upcoming movie.

Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyaam, and Babu Bhaiya, respectively. The film franchise began in 2000 which also featured Tabu and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. While Hera Pheri 3 has been in talks since last year, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the cast.

Recently, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla about the franchise’s original cast met with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. According to the source, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal sat down with Nadiadwala at Empire Studio in Mumbai. The meeting brought the three actors under the same roof for the first time in years.

Hera Pheri 1, which came out to be a classic comedy, started in 1999 in Empire Studio. It is the first time in 24 years that the film’s cast and producer had a meeting in Empire Studio. The actors and producer’s meet also reportedly left the entire staff of the studio emotional as the major part of the conversation was about getting back together for Hera Pheri 3.

The source further added that the film’s team is currently in talks with two directors. Once everything is in place, Hera Pheri 3 makers may release an official announcement. Earlier, it was rumoured that Kartik Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar for Raju’s role. However, during a conversation with India Today, Suniel Shetty mentioned that he would talk to Akshay about returning to the film.

