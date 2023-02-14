Shah Rukh Khan who is riding high on the success of Pathaan never leaves a chance to interact with his fans and admirers. King Khan is known for his interactive #AskSRK sessions on Twitter. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, he conducted another fun session and treated his fans with his witty answers.

We know SRK is known for his witty words, unmatchable charisma, and hilarious replies. He conducted a session on Tuesday and fans did not leave a chance to ask everything that they could. From revealing the first Valentine’s gift that he gave to his wife Gauri Khan to even addressing the request of making Fan 2, the actor tried not to leave anyone disappointed. And he had some wittiest answers, check out the highlights of his session.

One of the users asked, “Pathaan mai toh hum sab be ne kursi ki peti bandh li thi. abhi#Jawan mai kya bandages bandhana padega?” To which the replied, “Nahi Nahi Kholna Padhega…Dil. Dil Khol Ke Dekhna.” And wan’t that Dil jeetne wala answer?

Nahi nahi kholna padhega…Dil. Dil khol ke dekhna https://t.co/iAheBTjqTL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Since people are celebrating Valentine’s day today, one of the fans asked what was the first gift that he gave to Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan who is known as the king of romance was quick to answer and wrote, “I remember correctly, it’s been 34 years now… a pair of pink plastic earrings I think.”

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Another fan asked him which movies should he watch on Valentine’s Day Pathaan or DDLJ. To which the actor said, “One Valentine’s Day, it should be Pathaan day.”

On Valentine Day it should be #Pathaan day.. https://t.co/sBXWmXnTPK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Another user asked him if Pathaan has to plan V- Day for Rubai. Where and how it will be? Shah Rukh Khan in the wittiest ever replied, “Will have to go back to Paris na for unfinished business…#Pathaan.”

Will have to go back to Paris na for unfinished business….#Pathaan https://t.co/c3uQHoo78t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

A user took part in the conversation and said, “sir agar is baar reply nhi mila toh aapko, fan 2 banane ki jaroorat padh jayegi.” And Shah Rukh Khan gave the most hilarious reply and said, “Mai waise bhi Fan 2 nhi banuga karle jo karna hai.. haha…”

Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai….ha ha https://t.co/ZdGSXeStYb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

A user asked him to give a message for actor Hrithik Roshan and SRK just like us, the actor also expressed his excitement about Hrithik’s upcoming film Fighter and wrote, “Waiting To See Him In Fighter!!!”

Waiting to see Hrithik in Fighter….!!! https://t.co/HWJ5fLagCx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

One of the netizens revealed that his family members are a fan of Aamir Khan and how he should convince them that SRK is the best. To which the actor like a real king replied, “And rightly so… Aamir is awesome.”

Shah Rukh Khan has over the years proved that he is not only the king of romance but also the king of words. When it comes to weaving magic with words, there is no one like him. We really loved the answers and what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

