The New Television reality show Smart Jodi is all set to bring a number of TV couples, who will participate to test their chemistry on the show. Recently, we brought you the promo of newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, where they spoke about their relationship and how they met each other. Well, after them, another promo of another couple, Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma was dropped by the makers, and it’s receiving attention for all different reasons.

Advertisement

In the latest promo, another Smart Jodi couple – Neil and Aishwarya – spilled the beans on the chemistry and opened up about the hatred the actor has received for marrying Aish. Neil and Aish tied the knot in November last year. The actor has now revealed that a section of social media wanted his wife to die.

Heartbreaking isn’t it?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt revealed in the promo of Smart Jodi, “Logo ke taraf se vaise toh bahut pyaar mila hai lekhi,kuch ek section of audience hai jo thoda sa trolling ke taraf zyada rehte hai. Vahan se thoda sa pareshaani milte rahe hai. (Even though we have been getting immense love from fans, a section of the audience that is into trolling. That is what creates trouble).”

Adding to the same, Neil Bhatt’s wife Aishwarya said, “Yeh kaun hai? Isse shaadi kyun kar rahe ho? Bahut gandi aurat hai yeh, bahut saari gaaliyaan. Tumko toh mar jaana chahiye corona se (Who is she? Why are you getting married to her? She is a bad woman and many more abuses. You should die of Covid).”

Well, this is not the first time when Neil Bhatt had expressed his displeasure over social media trolling. he had told ETimes, “Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can’t help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account,”

Must Read: Love Hostel: Vikrant Massey Expresses His Thoughts On Honour Killing And Interfaith Marriage: “I’ve Seen People Being Ostracised For Following Their Heart”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube