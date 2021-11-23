Popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has made a mark in Bollywood with films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Good Newwz, Udta Punjab to name a few. However, he often makes headlines for his hilarious comments on Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot Instagram posts.

Today we will recall the time when the G.O.A.T of Punjabi Industry cracked up everyone when he commented on the Red Notice actress’s Instagram post. For the unversed, he is the bonafide fan of the Wonder Woman actress.

Gal Gadot back in 2019 shared a photo of herself preparing some salad for her kids with this caption, “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies.” She was seen smiling ear to ear and squeezing some lime onto a bowl of salad.

Take a look at the picture below:

However, Diljit Dosanjh’s comment on the post takes the cake. The singer-turned-actor feels nothing can beat the flavour fest that paranthas offer. He wrote, “Acha gal sunn… aj gobi wale pranthe bana li… daee mai fadh ley aunga…” which basically means, “Listen Gal, Keep gobi parantha ready, I’ll get the dahi.” LOL

This is not the first time that Diljit commented on Gal Gadot’s post. He had previously commented, “Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah”. Previously, he once also spoke about being a fan of Dua Lipa and whether he would like collaborate with her in the future. He said, “Just because I comment does not mean I want to collaborate. I don’t wish to collaborate (with them). I am just a huge fan.”

