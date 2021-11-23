Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are couple goals and there’s no denying that. From singing songs together to their social media PDA, fans just can’t get enough of these two cuties. Now, Neha has shared pictures with her husband locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris and our hearts can’t contain the excitement looking at these two lovebirds.

Neha and her husband Rohan are currently vacationing in Paris and have been giving a glimpse of the same to her fans on social media.

Sharing the lip-lock pictures with husband Rohanpreet Singh, Neha Kakkar captioned it, “ity of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love!”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are indeed couple goals. We can’t take our eyes off these two cuties!

The singer can be seen wearing a beautiful red outfit which consists of trousers, matching shrug and paired with a black crop top. To accessorise, Neha carried a black muffler too with an LV sling bag and showcased her million-dollar smile.

Rohanpreet Singh on the other hand wore an off white woollen set that consisted of a full-sleeved shirt, trousers and paired it with a black turban and black pullover inside. Rohan accessorised his look with a Burberry bag and stole the show with his cute smile.

Rohan also reacted to Neha Kakkar’s Instagram post and wrote, “I Love you the most My Love!!❤️❤️”

Reacting to their kissing picture, actress Urvashi Rautela commented, ““Il n’y a qu’un bonheur dans la vie, c’est d’aimer et d’être aimé” ❤️” Tony Kakkar also reacted to the couple’s pic and wrote, “Picture of the year ♥️♥️”

What are your thoughts on Neha and Rohan’s lip-lock picture from Paris? Tell us in the comments below.

