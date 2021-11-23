Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyar Ka Panchnama, is basking in the glory and positive appreciation he received for his latest release Dhamaka. The film premiered on Netflix on November 19 head of his birthday. Now the actor celebrates his birthday in full swagger! Scroll down to know more.

Kartik received birthday wishes from several celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also held a birthday party where a host of celebrities attended the celebrations.

On his special day, Kartik Aaryan arrived at the venue on his new rad ride and surprised his fans waiting outside to get a glimpse of the star. The star gifted himself Royal Enfield Classic 350 which is worth around Rs. 1.20 lakh. He was also seen posing for the shutterbugs on his bike.

The Dhamaka star hosted lunch for his friends in media on the same day in the Afternoon. He cut a cake and spent quality time with everyone before heading to his bash with his colleagues and friends from the industry. He also took to social media and shared a cute picture holding his ‘Dhamaka Boy’ cake and flaunting his big smile.

Sharing the picture, Kartik Aaryan also captioned it “Phir se birthday aaya Phir se khushiyan laaya Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe (sic).” Take a look at the picture below:

Recently, Kartik called himself a fan-made hero during a conversation with India Today. “I am just lucky. I am totally a fan-made hero and I am where I am because of my fans. I think there is a part of me that my audience can relate to. They watch me and feel he’s one of us. They have sort of lived my journey. Be it my off-screen persona or my on-screen characters, my audience has always connected to either or both parts of these personalities throughout my journey as an actor. So much love is given to me that I don’t know how to give it back. I try to work as hard as possible so I don’t let them down. I would never want to let down their belief in me,” he said.

