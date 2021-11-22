Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has lately been in the news as he has been busy promoting his new Netflix release, Dhamaka. The film has been receiving mixed responses from the audience but most fans look quite impressed with the actor’s performance in the film. According to the most recent reports, Dharma Productions’ latest project was originally offered to Kartik Aaryan but the deal did not work out for both the parties.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kartik had a fallout with Karan Johar a few months back which led to his exit from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. The team had mentioned that the actor was rather unprofessional, which was why they had taken such a risky call. Some reports suggested that Kartik was the one to quit the project since he wasn’t satisfied with how the script had shaped up.

Advertisement

The recasting for his character was announced by Dharma Productions officially, after which, Karan Johar also went on to unfollow the actor on Instagram. The production house also made it clear that they will not be associating with Kartik Aaryan in the future.

Dharma Production announced the film Mr And Mrs Mahi on November 22, 2021, and it has already been leaving the fans excited. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, this film was originally offered to Kartik Aaryan before his conflict with Karan Johar. The report also suggests that the film will star Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and will revolve around two cricket enthusiasts.

Here’s the announcement of the film:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen playing the lead role in Anees Bazmee’s next. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and has been scheduled to release in March 2022. The film has been written by Farhad Samji and will star actors like Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Talks About His Financial Struggles: “I Used To Walk From Malad To Andheri…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube