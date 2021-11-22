Bollywood’s action-filled director Rohit Shetty has given us some major blockbusters! From Golmaal to his recent release Sooryavanshi, all his movies have been a super hit at the box office. However, every such hard-earned achievement comes with its own set of struggles and it was the same for the director!

The ‘Singham‘ director recently opened up on struggles that he faced in the earlier days in Bollywood. Check out what he has to say!

Recently during an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit Shetty revealed some anecdotes from his past struggles that he faced at the start of his career. He said, “It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I’m from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just ₹35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set.”

Rohit Shetty further added, “We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother’s house. Financially there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn’t have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver ‘Take this route, not that’, he looks at me in the rearview mirror ‘How does he know, was he a thief before?’.”

Well, however hard his struggle was, Rohit has made sure that he comes out all strong and victorious!

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty now has Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in line!

